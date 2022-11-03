Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.8% of Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $342.10. 154,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,126,091. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $350.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

