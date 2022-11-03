Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stake Reduced by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 1,534,683 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,763 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,357,000 after purchasing an additional 892,974 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $188.34 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.08.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

