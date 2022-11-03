Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) and Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Head-To-Head Analysis

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Rating) and Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tenon Medical and Vapotherm’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenon Medical $160,000.00 137.69 -$7.05 million N/A N/A Vapotherm $113.29 million 0.50 -$59.80 million ($3.71) -0.57

Tenon Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vapotherm.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenon Medical N/A N/A N/A Vapotherm -102.94% -142.53% -47.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Tenon Medical and Vapotherm’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

54.0% of Vapotherm shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of Vapotherm shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Tenon Medical and Vapotherm, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenon Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vapotherm 1 4 0 0 1.80

Tenon Medical currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 206.12%. Vapotherm has a consensus price target of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 125.12%. Given Tenon Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tenon Medical is more favorable than Vapotherm.

Summary

Tenon Medical beats Vapotherm on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenon Medical

Tenon Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops surgical implant systems to optimize sacroiliac joint fixation/fusion surgery and corresponding outcomes. It sells The CATAMARAN SIJ Fusion System that includes instruments and implants designed to prepare and fixate the SI-Joint for fusion in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Los Gatos, California.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface. It also provides companion products, including Vapotherm Transfer Unit, which allows patients to be transferred between care areas within the hospital or ambulate while on therapy; Q50 compressor, which provides compressed air necessary to run the precision flow systems; aerosol aeroneb adaptor to facilitate delivery of ultrasonic aerosolized medication; aerosol disposable patient circuit that is designed to streamline the provision of continuous and intermittent delivery of aerosol medication; and tracheostomy adaptors. In addition, Vapotherm, Inc. offers ProSoft cannula to provide gentle contact with the skin; and disposable products comprising single-use disposables and nasal interfaces, as well as Oxygen Assist Modules, which helps clinicians maintain oxygen levels within a target range. The company sells its products to hospitals. Vapotherm, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Exeter, New Hampshire.

