Various Eateries (LON:VARE) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of Various Eateries PLC (LON:VARE – Get Rating) were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 35.25 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.42). Approximately 213,219 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 102,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37 ($0.43).

Various Eateries Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £32.71 million and a P/E ratio of -7.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 37.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 44.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.04.

About Various Eateries

Various Eateries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates restaurant and hotel sites in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Restaurant and Hotel. The company operates two brands across 13 locations, which include Coppa Club, a multi-use, all-day concept that combines restaurant, terrace, café, lounge, bar, and workspaces; and Tavolino, a restaurant for Italian food.

