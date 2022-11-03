Velas Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.20 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0373 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $88.52 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00091093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00066963 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001817 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00027229 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000295 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006958 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,371,421,072 coins and its circulating supply is 2,371,421,070 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

