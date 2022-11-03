Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.68 to $0.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.74. Ventas also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.68-$0.74 EPS.

Ventas Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:VTR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.00. 3,403,815 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,153,942. Ventas has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $64.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 740.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is 3,600.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $44.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Ventas to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut Ventas from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ventas from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 885.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Ventas during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading

