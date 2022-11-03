Venus BUSD One Day Trading Volume Reaches $22.15 Million (vBUSD)

Venus BUSD (vBUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. Venus BUSD has a market capitalization of $58.54 million and $22.15 million worth of Venus BUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Venus BUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One Venus BUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000289 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000358 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,310.91 or 0.31141272 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00012163 BTC.

Venus BUSD Profile

Venus BUSD’s total supply is 2,694,770,470 tokens. Venus BUSD’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard. Venus BUSD’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Venus BUSD is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Venus BUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus BUSD (vBUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus BUSD has a current supply of 2,694,770,470. The last known price of Venus BUSD is 0.02172798 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $39,310,579.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus BUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus BUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus BUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

