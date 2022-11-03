Verge (XVG) Market Capitalization Achieves $52.47 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. One Verge coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Verge has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Verge has a market cap of $52.47 million and approximately $793,144.00 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,284.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00023095 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.84 or 0.00304886 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00119248 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $149.60 or 0.00737516 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.47 or 0.00574171 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.98 or 0.00231627 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,513,698,050 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin,”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

