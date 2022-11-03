Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) is Humankind Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Humankind Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises about 2.1% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.0 %

VZ traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,107,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,182,246. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $156.82 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.20 and its 200-day moving average is $45.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 56.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.60.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

