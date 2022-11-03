Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Given New $16.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Verra Mobility from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Verra Mobility from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Verra Mobility from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

Verra Mobility stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.16. The stock had a trading volume of 227,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,702,780. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.18. Verra Mobility has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $18.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.88.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 59.18% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $187.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 202.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 22.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

