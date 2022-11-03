Vertcoin Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $11.59 million and approximately $76,547.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,152.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000640 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00023039 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.80 or 0.00301695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00119163 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00739243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.58 or 0.00573542 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.89 or 0.00232670 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,371,610 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.