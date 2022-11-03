Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 97.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,701 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,513 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 81.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 110,974 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 26,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $310.01 on Thursday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $179.96 and a 1 year high of $318.38. The stock has a market cap of $79.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $181,971.63. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $181,971.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,678 shares of company stock worth $14,769,107. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $315.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.48.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

