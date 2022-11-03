VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group lowered its holdings in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group owned approximately 0.18% of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDL opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.13. VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $52.13 and a 1-year high of $65.27.

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

