Videndum (LON:VID) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Videndum Plc (LON:VID – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,262 ($14.59) and last traded at GBX 1,280 ($14.80). 26,590 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 59,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,286 ($14.87).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on VID shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,735 ($20.06) price target on shares of Videndum in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Videndum in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Videndum Stock Down 2.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,322.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £573.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,222.63.

Videndum Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a GBX 15 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Videndum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

In other news, insider Erika Schraner bought 3,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,453 ($16.80) per share, for a total transaction of £55,286.65 ($63,922.59).

About Videndum

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

Further Reading

