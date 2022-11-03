Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL) Insider Dominic Scriven Buys 50,000 Shares

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating) insider Dominic Scriven purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 561 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £280,500 ($324,314.95).
Vietnam Enterprise Investments Stock Up 0.8 %
LON VEIL traded up GBX 4.61 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 564.61 ($6.53). 17,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 247.74 and a current ratio of 247.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 632.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 662.70. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.21. Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 512 ($5.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 795 ($9.19).
About Vietnam Enterprise Investments
