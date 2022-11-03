Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL) Insider Dominic Scriven Buys 50,000 Shares

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited (LON:VEIL – Get Rating) insider Dominic Scriven purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 561 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £280,500 ($324,314.95).

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Stock Up 0.8 %

LON VEIL traded up GBX 4.61 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 564.61 ($6.53). 17,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 247.74 and a current ratio of 247.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 632.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 662.70. The company has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.21. Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited has a 12 month low of GBX 512 ($5.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 795 ($9.19).

Get Vietnam Enterprise Investments alerts:

About Vietnam Enterprise Investments

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Vietnam Enterprise Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Dragon Capital Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vietnam Enterprise Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.