Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VFF. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Village Farms International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Craig Hallum cut Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Village Farms International in the first quarter worth about $6,237,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 20.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,845,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,648,000 after purchasing an additional 821,590 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,543,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the second quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 71.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 120,654 shares during the last quarter. 17.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Village Farms International Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $2.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $178.91 million, a P/E ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 2.82. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $9.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $82.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.35 million. Village Farms International had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Village Farms International will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Village Farms International

(Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.