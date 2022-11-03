Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Sells $4,216,250.00 in Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $4,216,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,020,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,704,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 31st, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 65,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $2,172,300.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 47,846 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total value of $1,585,616.44.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 85,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $2,863,650.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 45,000 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,488,150.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 104,600 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $3,415,190.00.

On Tuesday, October 18th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total transaction of $137,004.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $143,501.40.

On Monday, October 10th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,744 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $154,322.32.

On Thursday, August 25th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Performance

VNOM traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.10. 838,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,742. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average is $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.96. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $35.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNOM. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy Partners

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

