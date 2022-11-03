Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in Visa by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.14.

Insider Transactions at Visa

Visa Stock Down 3.0 %

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded down $6.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.95. 279,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,594,435. The company has a market capitalization of $368.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.85.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

