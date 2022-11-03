Vista Finance LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vista Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.8% of Vista Finance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $18.25. 1,159,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,444,904. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200 day moving average of $18.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $130.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

