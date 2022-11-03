Vista Finance LLC Decreases Position in Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD)

Vista Finance LLC cut its stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,452 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC owned 0.39% of Quadratic Deflation ETF worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF by 197.6% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 67,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 45,136 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 32,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $574,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF by 152.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 21,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quadratic Deflation ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 74,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period.

Get Quadratic Deflation ETF alerts:

Quadratic Deflation ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:BNDD traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,110. Quadratic Deflation ETF has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $27.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.42 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quadratic Deflation ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Deflation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Deflation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.