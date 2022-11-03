Vista Finance LLC Purchases New Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Vista Finance LLC acquired a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 1.6% of Vista Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $23,588,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after acquiring an additional 396,682 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,050,188 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,677,000 after acquiring an additional 353,171 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 91.5% during the second quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 589,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $28,157,000 after acquiring an additional 281,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,695,711 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,279,000 after purchasing an additional 269,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE MMP traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,112. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $43.58 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.06.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.0475 per share. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 80.12%.

Several research firms have commented on MMP. Mizuho raised their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.82.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

Further Reading

