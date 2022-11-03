Vista Finance LLC Sells 34,395 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

Vista Finance LLC decreased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 421,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,395 shares during the quarter. ProShares Short S&P500 accounts for about 9.1% of Vista Finance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 160.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,460,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 44.5% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 7,757 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SH stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.54. 1,043,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,010,570. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $17.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.82.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

