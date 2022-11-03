Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Sold by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware reduced its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,020 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,303 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOD. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 8.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 31,673 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,179,190 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $19,599,000 after buying an additional 107,417 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 62.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 151,522 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,518,000 after buying an additional 58,136 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 3.8% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 466,109 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 16,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. StockNews.com raised Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 140 ($1.62) to GBX 120 ($1.39) in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 225 ($2.60) to GBX 215 ($2.49) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 146 ($1.69) to GBX 143 ($1.65) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($1.91) to GBX 120 ($1.39) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.88 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

