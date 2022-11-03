Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.73-0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93. Vontier also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.00-$3.05 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VNT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vontier from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Price Performance

Vontier stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.22. The company had a trading volume of 205,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,755. Vontier has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.93.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vontier will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vontier

In other news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vontier

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vontier during the first quarter worth $528,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Vontier by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Vontier in the first quarter valued at $453,000. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Vontier in the second quarter valued at $415,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vontier in the second quarter valued at $400,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.