VRES (VRS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $25,170.00

VRES (VRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. During the last seven days, VRES has traded 16.1% lower against the dollar. VRES has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion and $25,170.00 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VRES token can currently be purchased for about $1.22 or 0.00006001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VRES Token Profile

VRES is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VRES is vrs.care.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 1.44382202 USD and is up 3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $197,237.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

