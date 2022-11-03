W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Boosts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,047 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth about $211,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.5% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,666,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $155.56. 66,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,183,324. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $172.34 and a 200 day moving average of $203.61.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $215.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.84.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.