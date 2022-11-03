W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Mondelez International accounts for 1.5% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 51,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.47. 267,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,236,077. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $69.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $85.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mondelez International Profile

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.36.



Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

