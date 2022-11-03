W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Buys 58 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMGN. Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Amgen by 16.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 89,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,691,000 after buying an additional 12,458 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 11.5% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 16,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,052,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Amgen by 136.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after buying an additional 6,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.36.

AMGN stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $266.66. The company had a trading volume of 91,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,380. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.53. The company has a market cap of $142.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $274.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.76%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

