W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Grows Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for 1.8% of W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 760.4% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 56.5% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 111.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $95.26. 97,988 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,137,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.81.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Vertical Research decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.73.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.