W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $373,000 Holdings in Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lessened its holdings in shares of Manning & Napier, Inc. (NYSE:MN – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,949 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 89,316 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co owned approximately 0.16% of Manning & Napier worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Manning & Napier during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manning & Napier in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manning & Napier in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manning & Napier in the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Manning & Napier by 13.0% in the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Manning & Napier stock remained flat at $12.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $237.29 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59. Manning & Napier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $12.91.

Manning & Napier ( NYSE:MN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.80 million during the quarter. Manning & Napier had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 12.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manning & Napier in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manning & Napier, Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

