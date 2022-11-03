W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Has $7.23 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,491,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,090,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,735 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,391,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,497,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,801 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 13,021.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,112,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 527.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,899,000 after acquiring an additional 676,627 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.82. 42,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,924. The company has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.33 and a 200 day moving average of $105.39. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $171.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPG. UBS Group upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.77.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

