W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co Sells 47 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,075 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 47 shares during the quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $274.54. 106,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,091. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $251.03 and a 200-day moving average of $250.85. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $276.67. The firm has a market cap of $201.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.30.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

