Wade Financial Advisory Inc Buys 17,024 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 143.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,889 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc owned 0.34% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNDB. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,461,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 275.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 60,037 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 154,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after buying an additional 34,144 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 16.6% during the first quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 112,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after buying an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 16,002 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FNDB traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $51.29. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,398. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12 month low of $46.86 and a 12 month high of $59.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.47.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.