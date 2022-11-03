Wade Financial Advisory Inc Purchases 1,126 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,490 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in eBay were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in eBay by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in eBay by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in eBay by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 712,386 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $40,792,000 after acquiring an additional 31,712 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in eBay by 69.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in eBay by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Insider Activity at eBay

eBay Stock Up 2.3 %

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,209,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of eBay stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.95. 480,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,250,124. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.63. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

About eBay



eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.



