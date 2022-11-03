Wade Financial Advisory Inc Purchases 19,194 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,194 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 1.7% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 55,699 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 33,094 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,563,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 186,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 79,809 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $43.91. The company had a trading volume of 29,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,938. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.40. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $40.92 and a 1 year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.