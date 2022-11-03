Wade Financial Advisory Inc Sells 1,152 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc trimmed its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 8.8% of Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Wade Financial Advisory Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $18,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 93,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 12,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 84,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VV stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $170.49. 7,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,755. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $159.02 and a 52-week high of $222.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $174.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.71.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.