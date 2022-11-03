Wade Financial Advisory Inc Sells 2,200 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Wade Financial Advisory Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESGD. Motco bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 168.9% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 414.8% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

ESGD stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.62. The stock had a trading volume of 20,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,768. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.74 and a 12-month high of $82.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.67.

