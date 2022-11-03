Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Shares Gap Down to $7.00

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.00, but opened at $6.83. Wallbox shares last traded at $6.85, with a volume of 354 shares traded.

WBX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Friday, August 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wallbox from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Wallbox in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wallbox by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $98,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,047,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Wallbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,542,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Wallbox by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 56,673 shares during the last quarter. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, designs, manufactures, and distributes charging solutions for residential, business, and public use. The company operates in three segments: Europe-Middle East Asia, North America, and Asia-Pacific. It offers EV charging hardware products, such as Pulsar Plus, an AC smart charger for home or multi-family residence; Commander 2, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with a 7-inch touchscreen display that provides a personalized and secure user interface for multiple users; Copper SB, an AC smart charger for fleets and businesses with an integrated socket that makes it compatible with both type 1 and type 2 charging cables; Quasar, a DC bi-directional charger for home-use that allows to charge and discharge electric vehicle, and enables to use car battery to power home or sell energy back to the grid; Supernova, a DC fast charger equipment designed for public use; and Hypernova that allows to optimize available power and adapt to the number of EVs connected for public charging along highways and transcontinental road networks.

