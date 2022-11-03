Waltonchain 24 Hour Volume Hits $836,920.00 (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $21.25 million and approximately $836,920.00 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003295 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000288 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000357 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,252.00 or 0.31063982 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000375 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012133 BTC.
About Waltonchain
Waltonchain is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,162,982 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,187,770 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.
Buying and Selling Waltonchain
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.