Waltonchain 24 Hour Volume Hits $836,920.00 (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $21.25 million and approximately $836,920.00 worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain is a token. It launched on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,162,982 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,187,770 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

