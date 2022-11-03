Wanchain One Day Trading Volume Reaches $820,174.00 (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000898 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a market cap of $35.16 million and approximately $820,174.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00089148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00067703 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000547 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001832 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00027040 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000294 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006914 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future "bank." As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the "bank" and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China."

