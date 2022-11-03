Warburg Research Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €52.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been assigned a €52.00 ($52.00) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ZAL. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($35.00) target price on Zalando in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($48.00) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($30.00) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.00) price target on Zalando in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.00) price target on Zalando in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Zalando stock traded down €1.42 ($1.42) on Thursday, reaching €22.88 ($22.88). 2,298,193 shares of the stock were exchanged. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($36.33) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($49.86). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.15.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

