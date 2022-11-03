Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Waste Connections has increased its dividend by an average of 13.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Waste Connections has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $4.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.6%.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Stock Up 6.6 %

Waste Connections stock traded up $8.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.50. 2,446,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,813. The company’s 50-day moving average is $137.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WCN. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 4.8% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 2.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 10.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 14.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 15.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.