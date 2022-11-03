Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management during the second quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2,030.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 230.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Waste Management by 366.7% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WM traded up $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $157.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,692,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,957. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total transaction of $3,871,046.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 22,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.82, for a total value of $3,871,046.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,211,187.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,848 shares of company stock valued at $9,258,942. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading

