Watts Water Technologies, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Watts Water Technologies has increased its dividend by an average of 7.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Watts Water Technologies has a payout ratio of 18.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Watts Water Technologies to earn $6.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.2%.

Watts Water Technologies Trading Down 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $140.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $116.31 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.73 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 10.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTS. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $192.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $35,839.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,367.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Watts Water Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,816,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 25.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 691,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after acquiring an additional 139,042 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 455,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,558,000 after buying an additional 102,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 337,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,486,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

