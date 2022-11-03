WAX (WAXP) Market Capitalization Reaches $184.31 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, WAX has traded 2% lower against the dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $184.31 million and approximately $8.61 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000404 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003295 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,252.00 or 0.31063982 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012133 BTC.

WAX Coin Profile

WAX (WAXP) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,957,242,917 coins and its circulating supply is 2,266,238,108 coins. WAX’s official message board is wax-io.medium.com. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAX is wax.io. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

WAX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WAX (WAXP) is a cryptocurrency . WAX has a current supply of 3,957,066,109.938924 with 2,266,116,336.510685 in circulation. The last known price of WAX is 0.08125933 USD and is down -1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 60 active market(s) with $7,717,045.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

