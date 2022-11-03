WAXE (WAXE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $58,940.00

WAXE (WAXE) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One WAXE coin can currently be purchased for about $80.77 or 0.00399768 BTC on exchanges. WAXE has a total market cap of $328.55 million and approximately $58,940.00 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, WAXE has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000356 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,249.22 or 0.30906367 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 28.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012071 BTC.

WAXE Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

WAXE Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

