Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires 5,078 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,078 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $3,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000.

EFV traded down $0.62 on Thursday, hitting $41.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,731,566 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

