Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Buys 520 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $151.91. The company had a trading volume of 247,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,402,301. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $151.03 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.