Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Grows Stock Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 149.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.14. The company had a trading volume of 169,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,734,515. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.78 and a 200 day moving average of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $46.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.77. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $44.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.27%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

In other news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total transaction of $1,150,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 223,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,556,658.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total value of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,644,816.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

