Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $5.26 Million Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 90.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,818 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker makes up about 1.3% of Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $5,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 26.8% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 46,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 9,834 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $644,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.4% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 91.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SWK traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.72. 87,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,361,802. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.24 and a fifty-two week high of $199.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 35.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Manning purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,565,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Janet Link sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total transaction of $90,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,529.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

